CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Girls outshine again; 93.12% pass, no toppers list this year

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The much awaited CBSE board result 2023 for class 10th and class 12th is now live on the official websites. Students who have appeared for the Intermediate and High school examinations can check their CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in. Students can check their CBSE Board results 2023 by using their roll number, School number, date of birth and admit card ID. CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

In CBSE 10th result 2023, girls outperform boys again and the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.12 percent. This year the CBSE Class 10th result has gone down by1.28 percent in comparison to last year. As many as 1.34 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category.

CBSE Board Result 2023: No Toppers List This Year

Alike last year, this year also the CBSE board will not release any toppers list for Class 10th, 12th Board results 2023. The decision has been taken by the board in order to avoid the unhealthy competition among students. However, the CBSE 10th merit list will be issued only to those 0.1 percent students who will secure the highest marks in the subjects.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2023 online

Students can check their CBSE 10th result 2023 on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in, results.cbse.in as well as through parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, UMANG App and Digilocker app (digilocker.gov.in). After checking the result students should take a few printouts of their Class 10 marks statement for further reference.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Re-evaluation/ Re-checking

The board will open the CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Re-evaluation/ Re-checking window on May 16, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their marks will get the opportunity to apply for revaluation and to get photocopies of their answer sheets.