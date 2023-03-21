Bihar Board class 12 toppers: Girls outshine boys; Ayushi in science, Mohdisha in arts, Saumya in commerce

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board announces class 12 exam results

Bihar Board Class 12 toppers list: Bihar Board on Tuesday announced exam results for Class 12 (Intermediate) 2023. Students who appeared for class 12 board exams can check their scores on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Talking about students who excelled in the exams, Ayushi scored 474 marks (98.8 per cent) in science, Mohdisha secured 475 marks (95 per cent) in arts and Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak jointly topped with 475 marks (95 per cernt) each in Commerce.

Ayushi Nandan, a resident of Matihani village of Mansi block of Khagaria, topped class 12 on the state level in the science stream. Ayushi Nandan's father is in the milk business. Ayushi Nandan stood at 9th spot in Class 10 exams. As soon as Ayushi came to know that she has topped, the entire family is in joy. Ayushi wants to become an IAS. She used to study continuously for eight hours. She believed that she would get good marks but didn't expect to top.

In the commerce stream, Soumya Sharma, daughter of a farmer from Aurangabad district, has topped the state. Saumya Sharma is a resident of Jakhim Padariya village of Rafiganj block in Aurangabad district. His father Arvind Sharma is a farmer and his mother Anita Devi is a housewife. It was learned that at present Soumya Sharma used to attend coaching classes at Hariom Commerce Classes in Aurangabad.

Saumya Sharma is a student of Sachchidanand Sinha College in Aurangabad. It was her childhood dream to bring laurels to her district and state by studying hard. Director of Coaching Anil Kumar Singh said that she has been a student of their coaching classes for the last several years. She worked hard to make her country proud.

Himanshu Yadav, son of Ramesh Yadav, who comes from the same town as state chief minister Nitish Kumar, has made it to the top two by scoring 472 marks in Science. Himanshu's parents said that he used to work very hard and attend regular classes. Himanshu's teacher said that he was very sharp in his studies and focused.

Out of 1304586 students, 1091948 qualified for the exam. This year, 83.7 per cent of students who appeared in the class 12 board examination were declared qualified. 82.47 per cent of students in Arts, 93.35 per cent in Commerce and 83.93 per cent in Science stream were declared qualified.

