BSEB Inter (12) Result 2023 Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | Know how to check; latest updates

BSEB Inter (12) Result 2023: The BSEB Inter result 2023 has been declared on the official website. Know here how to check the result.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi | New Delhi
Updated on: March 21, 2023 14:59 IST
BSEB Inter (12) Result 2023: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar today declared the Bihar Inter Result 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB today announced that the Bihar Inter (Class 12th) result will be released on March 21, 2023 (today) by State Education Minister Chandra Shekhar. 

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Know how to Check the result

  1. Go to the official website of Bihar Board (BSEB): biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
  2. Now, on the homepage, click on the link given for the result. 
  3. You will be directed to a new page. 
  4. Key in your login credentials and submit. 
  5. Your result will get appear on the page. 
  6. Check and download.

Students are advised to take a printout of their results for future reference. 

83.7 per cent of students declared qualified 

Out of 1304586 students, 1091948 qualified for the exam. this year, 83.7 per cent of students who appeared in the class 12th board examination were declared qualified. 82.47 per cent of students in Arts, 93.35 per cent in Commerce and 83.93 per cent in Science stream were declared qualified. 

This time the girl students secured the first position in all three streams. Ayushi Nandan in Science, Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Pathak jointly in Commerce have secured the first position.

Rewards announced for the position holders 

Rewards have been also announced for the toppers. Rs 1 lakh each and a laptop will be given to the first position holder, the second position holder will be given Rs 75, 000 and a laptop and the third position holder will be given a laptop in addition to the amount of Rs 50,000. 

