AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 OUT at bieap.apcfss.in; Direct link

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP 1st year and 2nd year Supplementary result 2023. Students who appeared for the BIEAP Inter supply exam can check their result on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. The AP Inter Supplementary result 2023 can be accessed by entering hall tciket number and date of birth in the given spaces.

The AP Inter Supplementary exams were held from May 24, 2023 to June 1, 2023. The AP Inter 1st year supplementary exams 2023 was started on May 24 and ended on June 1, 2023. The examination was conducted in a single shift between 9 AM and 12 Noon. The 1st year supply exam was commenced with 2nd Language Paper-1 and concluded with the Modern Language Paper-1 and Geography Paper-1.

The AP Inter 2nd year exam was conducted between May 24 and June 1, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd year examination was held in the afternoon shift- from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The AP Supply Exam 2023 for Ethics and Human Values paper was held on June 2 from 10 AM to 1 PM and the Environmental Education exam was conducted on June 3, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The BIEAP has announced the result for both General and Vocational streams.

How to Check AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in.

Click on the link that reads 'AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023'.

Select the desired result link and enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.

AP 1st year, 2nd year supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download AP Inter supplementary marksheet PDFand save it for future reference.

Direct Link: AP Inter 1st year, 2nd year Supplementary result 2023