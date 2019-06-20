WBJEE Result 2019: West Bengal JEE result to be declared shortly at wbjeeb.nic.in, check direct link here

WBJEE Result 2019: West Bengal JEE result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the WBJEE 2019 results on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates could check the result on the official website from 2 PM onwards. Candidates can check the WBJEE 2019 results from the official websites - wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

About WBJEE Result 2019:

WBJEE 2019 was held on May 26 in two shifts. WBJEE 2019 was conducted across 302 centers in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.

WBJEE is an examination that is held for admission to the different undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture.

It is important to note that the WBJEE 2019 results will be available in online mode only. The qualifiers will be eligible for the counselling process a



The merit list will be released by the exam board after which the qualifiers will be eligible for the counselling process. The merit list will be based on the marks secured by the candidates in Paper 1 and 2.

According to sources, the WBJEE Result 2019 was supposed to be released on July 2.

How to check the WBJEE Results 2019 through mobile phone/ SMS:

Step 1: Write the SMS in the following format – WBJEE WBJEE roll Number

Step 2: Send the SMS to 54242

How to check the WBJEE Results 2019 Online:

Step 1: Visit the Official website of WBJEE – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter the details in the result link

Step 4: Download and take a printout of your WBJEE 2019 Result for future reference