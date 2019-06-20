AIIMS PG Result 2019 declared online; Check the scorecard at aiimsexams.org

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE AIIMS PG Result 2019

AIIMS PG Result 2019 declared online; Check the selection list at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS PG Results 2019 for the July session. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org and check their AIIMS PG Result 2019.

The AIIMS PG Result 2019 has been released in a form a PDF document on the website. Candidates those who have passed are eligible to appear for online counseling. If the candidates find their roll number in the given list, they can go on to check their score and marksheet by loging in by using their login credentials.

AIIMS PG examination 2019 was held on May 5 and June 6. The candidates will be allotted seats for the different MD, MS, DM 6Yrs, M Ch 6Yrs, and MDS programmes offered across AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh after the counselling process.

Here are the steps to check the AIIMS PG Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'AIIMS PG Result'

Step 3: Search for your roll number in the given list

Step 4: Download and take a print out of your AIIMS PG result 2019 for reference