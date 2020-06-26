UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 10th Result, UP Board Class 12 Result to be declared soon. Details

Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiskha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 soon. Students who had appeared for the UP Board exams 2020 should note that the UP Board Result 2020 will be released on the official website.

UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiskha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 soon. Students who had appeared for the UP Board exams 2020 should note that the UP Board Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools in Uttar Pradesh have been advised against the display of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on notice boards, to prevent the gathering of students.

Once declared, the steps to check UP Board Result 2020 will be provided to the students. A direct link to check and download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will also be shared.

UP Board Result 2020: COVID-19 Impact

Lakhs of students are waiting for the release of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020. However, the declaration of UP Board Result 2020 was delayed due to the rising cases of coronavirus and lockdown. According to sources, the evaluation work for the UP Board Result 2020 was hampered, due to which there has been a delay with the release of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020.

However, now the evaluation process for UP Board Result 2020 is complete and the results will be announced soon.

UP Board Result 2020 Date

Nearly 56 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board exams 2020 and are waiting for the release of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020. According to the sources close to UP Board, the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will be declared on June 27, 2020. It should be noted that the UP Board Result 2020 date was confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

The UP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 3, while the UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6, this year.

UP Board Result 2020: Re-evaluation

Once the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 are declared, the UPMSP will release an official notification regarding the re-checking and re-evaluation process to be followed by the students. Candidates who feel their answer sheets have not been evaluated fairly will be provided the option for re-checking. Students should note that a nominal fee will be required to get their answer sheets rechecked.

UP Board Result 2020: Compartmental Result for Class 10, Class 12

Once the UP Board Result 2020 are declared, the UPMSP will hold Compartmental Board Exams for students who want to reappear for the exams, in order to improve their scores or clear a few subjects in which they have failed. Generally, the UP Board Compartmental Exam is held in the month of July/ Aug this year due to COVID followed by the declaration of the UP Board Compartmental Result 2020 for 10th and 12th Class Students in Sept. The UP Board Result 2020 Compartmental gives students a second chance at clearing the exam without wasting an entire year.

