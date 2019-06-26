Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. TUEE Results 2019 to be announced soon; check details on tezu.ernet.in

TUEE Results 2019 to be announced soon; check details on tezu.ernet.in

Earlier, the TUEE 2019 Results were expected to be declared on Tuesday, however, as per a recent update, the results of TUEE 2019 will be announced today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 8:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

TUEE Results 2019 to be announced today

The TUEE 2019 Results is slated to declared today by Tezpur University. Earlier, the TUEE 2019 Results were expected to be declared on Tuesday, however, as per a recent update, the results of TUEE 2019 will be announced today. 

Candidates who had appeared for the TUEE exam 2019 are advised to check the official websites tezu.ernet.in and tezuadmissions.com

How to check TUEE Results 2019

1. Visit one of the official websites tezu.ernet.in OR tezuadmissions.com

2. Click on the link that states 'TUEE 2019 Result’
3. You will be redirected to the admissions portal
4. Login using your credentials
5. Your TUEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

TUEE Results 2019: Merit list

Candidates should note that the TUEE 2019 Results will be published in the form of a merit list and the merit list will be displayed in the form of a PDF format. The merit list will include important details like 

TUEE Results 2019: Counselling session

After the TUEE Results 2019 are announced, the shortlisted candidates will be called in for a counselling session. During the counselling process, candidates will have to highlight their preference for courses and colleges for seat allotment.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryTSSET Admit Card 2019 released: How to download the hall ticket from telanganaset.org Next StoryPU BA LLB 2019 Results to be declared by Panjab University today; how to check on puchd.ac.in  