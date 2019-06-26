TUEE Results 2019 to be announced soon; check details on tezu.ernet.in

Image Source : PTI TUEE Results 2019 to be announced today

The TUEE 2019 Results is slated to declared today by Tezpur University. Earlier, the TUEE 2019 Results were expected to be declared on Tuesday, however, as per a recent update, the results of TUEE 2019 will be announced today.

Candidates who had appeared for the TUEE exam 2019 are advised to check the official websites tezu.ernet.in and tezuadmissions.com.

How to check TUEE Results 2019

1. Visit one of the official websites tezu.ernet.in OR tezuadmissions.com

2. Click on the link that states 'TUEE 2019 Result’

3. You will be redirected to the admissions portal

4. Login using your credentials

5. Your TUEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

TUEE Results 2019: Merit list

Candidates should note that the TUEE 2019 Results will be published in the form of a merit list and the merit list will be displayed in the form of a PDF format. The merit list will include important details like

TUEE Results 2019: Counselling session

After the TUEE Results 2019 are announced, the shortlisted candidates will be called in for a counselling session. During the counselling process, candidates will have to highlight their preference for courses and colleges for seat allotment.