TS EAMCET Result 2019 declared; Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja is the topper with 150 marks

Image Source : PTI TS EAMCET Result 2019 declared

JNTU Hyderabad has declared the TS EAMCET Result 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana Medical and Engineering entrance exam 2019 can check their result on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Around 1.3 lakhs students had appeared for the TS EAMCET 2019 examination. The delay in the release of the results has left many parents and students quite anxious. Students are worried that the delay in the announcement of results might affect their college admission process.

According to a recent update, the official website of the TS EAMCET Result 2019 is currently not working. Students should note that the result has been published on partner websites such as Manabadi.com and Vidyavision.com.

Who is the topper of TS EAMCET Result 2019?

Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja who hails from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state has topped the exam by scoring 150.80 marks. B Chandrasekhara who scored 148.77 marks secured the second position in the TSEAMCET Exam, while the 3rd Rank went to G Akash Reddy who secured 145.50 marks.

TS EAMCET Result 2019: Topper list

In the agriculture and medical stream, Kushwanth from Telangana has secured top rank by scoring 155.97 marks. The 2nd Rank and 3rd Rank in medical and agriculture stream went to AP Boys i.e. Dasari Kiran Kumar Reddy who scored 153.23 marks and M Venkata Sai Arun Teja who scored 153.01 marks. In this stream, in the top 5 rank holders, three are from AP while two are from Telangana.

TS EAMCET result 2019: How to Check

1. Visit the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the link 'TS EAMCET result 2019'

3. Enter required details like Hall Ticket number, Registration number and Date of Birth

4. Click on 'Submit'

5. Your TS EAMCET 2019 results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

About TS EAMCET 2019 Exam

The TS EAMCET 2019 Examination was held in the computer-based test mode. The exam is held in two parts, part one is for the students seeking admission to the engineering programs and part two is for the students seeking admission to the agriculture and medical (AM) courses.

There is no negative marking in the exam and students are +1 mark for each correct answer. The examination had bilingual papers i.e. English and Telugu or English and Urdu.