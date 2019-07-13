SAMS Odisha HSS second merit list 2019: Plus two admission second merit list released, Check at samsodisha.gov.in

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE SAMS Odisha HSS second merit list 2019

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has declared the second merit list of plus two admissions on July 13, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list from the official website.

Many candidates have applied for admission into plus two streams of the schools of the state and all of them have been waiting for the release of the merit list. The first merit list has already been released and the candidates have been waiting for the second merit list. The candidates should visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in to check the second merit list.

How to Check Odisha Plus Two second merit list 2019

1. Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2. Click on the link of the second merit list.

3. On clicking the link, the merit list will open and the candidates will be able to check their names in the list.

4. Download the Odisha Plus Two second merit list 2019 and take a print for future reference.

All you need to know about SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list:

It is important for the candidates to know that the first merit list was released on July 2, 2019. The candidates whose names have not appeared in the list need to check the second merit list. As per the official reports, there are as many as 4.5 lakh seats that are open for admission in 1983 higher secondary schools. Also, around 4,06,177 candidates have registered for admission.