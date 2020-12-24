Image Source : INDIA POST Rajasthan GDS Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Rajasthan GDS Result 2020: India Post, Rajasthan Circle has declared the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) under Cycle 2. The Rajasthan GDS Result 2020 is available on the official website of the India Post-- appost.in.

Candidates should note that a selection list, containing the details of all shortlisted candidates for Rajasthan Post Office, has been published on the official website.

Rajasthan GDS Result 2020: How to Download

1. Visit the official website-- appost.in

2. Click on the link ‘Rajasthan (3262 Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’ Tab

3. Rajasthan GDS Result PDF will be downloaded

4. Open Rajasthan Post Office GDS Result

5. Check the details of the selected candidates

Rajasthan GDS Result 2020: Direct link

Click here to check and download Rajasthan GDS Result 2020

Rajasthan Postal Circle had invited applications for filling up 3262 GDS Posts from 22 June to 21 July 2020. The application link was re-opened till 12 August 2020.

