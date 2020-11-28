MHT CET Result 2020 likely to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET Result 2020 likely to be declared today

MHT CET Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharastra is very likely to declare the MHT CET Result 2020 today (Saturday). Candidates who had appeared for the MHT CET exams should note that the MHT CET Result 2020 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the MHT CET Result 2020 have been given below.

Candidates should also note that the result would be announced for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) groups.

The provisional answer key was released on November 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till November 12, 2020. As per the official notice, “MHT CET 2020 Scorecard containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate’s in their log in by 28th November, 2020.”

MHT CET Result 2020 Date and Time

Candidates should note that a specific time for the release of MHT CET Result 2020 has not been announced. For this, candidates are requested to keep a watch on the official website.

How to check MHT CET Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'MHT CET Result 2020'

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit the details

5. Your MHT CET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

MHT CET 2020 examination was scheduled from October 1 to October 20, 2020, after postponing it multiple times.

As many as 4.55 lakh students have applied for the MHT CET examination this year.

