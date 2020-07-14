Karnataka PUC Result 2020 to be declared today. Check KSEEB Results time, other details

Image Source : PTI Karnataka PUC Result 2020 to be declared today

Karnataka PUC Result 2020: The Karnataka Board is set to release the Karnataka PUC 2 Results today (Tuesday). Students who had appeared for the Karnataka Board exams should note that the KSEEB Results 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Karnataka Board will not be displaying the Karnataka PUC Result 2020 on the noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check KSEEB Results 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the Karnataka PUC 2 Results will also be made available.

Karnataka PUC Results 2020 Date

According to the official notification by the Karnataka Board, the KSEEB Results 2020 will be declared today (July 14), on the official website karresults.nic.in. Students waiting for the release of their Karnataka PUC 2 Results should note that the Karnataka PUC Result 2020 will be declared by 11:30 am.

KSEEB Results 2020: COVID-19 Impact

This year, nearly 6 lakh students had appeared for the 2nd PUC Exam 2020. In general, the Karnataka PUC 2 Results were to be declared by the month of April. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the evaluation work could not be completed in time and hence, the Karnataka PUC 2 Results were delayed.

