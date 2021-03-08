Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys; 80% students pass

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 for Kashmir division. The pass percentage this year was 80 per cent, the board said. According to the J&K board, girls have outshined the boys this year.

Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed. The overall pass percentage of the regular students in JKBOSE Class 12th results is 80 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 82 per cent, is five percentage points higher than the boys, 78 per cent.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Your JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Results for Kashmir region will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Direct link

Click here to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2020

