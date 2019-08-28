IB Result 2019: IB Security Assistant Exam results declared. Check details here

IB Result 2019: IB Security Assistant Exam results declared

IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant posts has been declared by the Intelligence Bureau today. Candidates who had appeared for the IB Security Assistant Exam should check their results on the official site of Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

How to check IB Result 2019

1. Visit the official website mha.gov.in

2. Click on ‘IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant’ link

3. A new page will open on your system

4. Your IB Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print for future reference

When was the IB Security Assistant Exam conducted?

The written examination for Intelligence Bureau was conducted on February 12 and March 31, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the Intelligence Bureau examination will have to appear for Tier II and Tier III exams. Further, candidates will be shortlisted for Tier II and Tier III exam at 10 times the number of vacancies.

Recruitment Drive for IB Result 2019

The recruitment drive will fill up 1037 Security Assistant/ Executive posts in the organization.

What is the pay scale for Intelligence Bureau?

The pay scale is Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000 (PB-1) plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Candidates can check for more details from the official site of Ministry of Home Affairs.