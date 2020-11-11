Image Source : SCREENGRAB HPBOSE SOS 10th Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

HPBOSE SOS 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the open school class 10th exam results today (November 11). Candidates who have appeared in the HPSOS 10th September exam can download their result through the official website-- hpbose.org.

HPBOSE SOS 10th Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org

2. Click on the link “HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020”

3. Enter your HP SOS roll number

4. Your HPBOSE SOS 10th result September 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of your HPSOS 10th result September 2020

HPBOSE SOS 10th Result 2020: Direct Link

Direct link to download HPSOS 10th Result 2020

The HPBOSE had conducted for full subject, re-appear and additional exams in the month of September.

