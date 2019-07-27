Image Source : FILE PHOTO DTE Rajasthan Diploma Seat Allotment 2019

DTE Rajasthan Diploma Seat Allotment 2019 to be released today. Get direct link, details here

The final merit list of DTE Rajasthan Diploma Seat Allotment 2019 will be released today by the Department of Technical Education, Rajasthan at the official website -- dte.rajasthan.gov.in . The direct link to the rank list will be made available as soon as the result gets released. Candidates can check their names on the final merit list for DTE Rajasthan 2019 diploma seat allotment as the results will be out. Those who can find their name on the list are eligible for admission to the first year of Polytechnic Diploma (Engineering Courses).

Direct link to your DTE Rajasthan Diploma Seat Allotment 2019 final merit list

How to check DTE Rajasthan Diploma Seat Allotment 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Rajasthan -- dte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Final Merit List - First Year Diploma Engg. Seat Allotment 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your Application Id, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your result for DTE Rajasthan First Year Diploma Engineering Seat Allotment 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the final merit list which shows your name.

What after DTE Rajasthan Diploma Seat Allotment 2019?

Candidates who are qualified will be required to report to the assigned college to confirm their admission and complete the required formalities. They will have to attend the manual/offline counselling and document verification process which will be held on July 25, 10 am onward at the specified counselling venue. As the required counselling fees, the candidates will have to submit Rs 4000 during the DTE Rajasthan Diploma Counselling 2019.