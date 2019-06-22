Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Delhi CET Result 2019 declared:

Delhi CET Result 2019 declared: Get direct link to check your score

Delhi CET 2019 result has been declared by the Department of Technical Training and Education today at the official website -- cetdelhi.nic.in . Candidates will have to visit the website of Delhi CET to check their score. The steps to check your Delhi CET Result 2019 are given below.

The Delhi CET Result 2019 link was activated yesterday for a few minutes, which was later pulled back due to some unknown reason. The board has now announced through a notice on the Delhi CET website that the results will be declared by 4 PM today. CET Exam

About Delhi CET 2019:

The CET Exam 2019 was conducted by the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT for admission to Polytechnic Colleges based in Delhi.

Steps to check your Delhi CET Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit official website -- cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter your 'Enter CET Roll Number'

Step 3: Enter Application Number, Security Pin and click on Proceed

Step 4: Check CET Result displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the printout of your scorecard for future reference

What after Delhi CET Results 2019?

Candidates should note that admission to Polytechnic colleges is offered on the basis of merit rank secured by them in the test. In addition to this, candidates also have to fulfill the minimum qualifying criteria in order to be granted admission.