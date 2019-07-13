CBSE CTET result 2019: Central Teacher Eligibility Test result to be declared by August 18; check details

Image Source : PTI Central Teacher Eligibility Test result to be declared by August 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by August 18, 2019. According to the official notification, the result will be declared within six weeks of conducting the exam. The exam was conducted on July 7 (Sunday), it is highly anticipated that CTET Result 2019 might get released around 18th August 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can visit the official website ctet.nic.in to check the CBSE CTET result 2019.

How to check CBSE CTET Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘CTET Result or CTET Score’

3. Enter your Roll Number

4: Your CBSE CTET result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the CTET Scorecard and take a print for future reference.

ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 expected soon, Here's how to check at kseeb.kar.nic.in

The CBSE CTET Result will list the marks secured by a candidate in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in a CTET Score Card 2019 and will award the candidates with the CTET Certificate 2019.

General category Candidates who score 60% and above in the CTET 2019 examination will be considered as qualified. Going by this, candidates need to secure minimum of 90 out of 150 marks. This qualifying percentage is relaxed for SC / ST / OBC category candidates.

What to do after qualifying CTET?

Qualifying CTET or obtaining CTET Certificate does not confer the right for direct recruitment or employment in the Central Government schools like KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc. CTET Qualifying Certificate is only one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointment.

ALSO READ: DU Admissions 2019: Fourth cut-off released. Check full list