Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 expected soon, Here's how to check at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019

Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2019 result soon. The board will be declaring the result of Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2019 by the second week of July 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam can visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in to check the SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019.

How to check SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website of the board i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that states 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019'.

3. Enter your registration number.

4. Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019:

The Karnataka Board conducted the supplementary examinations for the class 10 students in June 2019. Previously the board had released the class 10 supplementary exam result on July 19. This year however the board as per media reports is expecting to release the results earlier.

ALSO READ: SED Karnataka Teacher Recruitment: Vacancies for 22150 Primary Guest Teacher Posts; here's how to apply