SED Karnataka Teacher Recruitment: Vacancies for 22150 Primary Guest Teacher Posts; here's how to apply

The School Education Department, Government of Karnataka invited online application for the recruitment of Primary Guest Teacher Posts. The department is recruiting approx 20000+ candidates as a primary teacher across various cities of Karnataka.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2019 20:04 IST
The School Education Department, Government of Karnataka invited online application for the recruitment of Primary Guest Teacher Posts. The department is recruiting approx 20000+ candidates as a primary teacher across various cities of Karnataka. Selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

Eligible and Interested candidates who wish to apply for the desired vacancies should visit the official website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in, from 05 July to 30 July 2019.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 05 July 2019

Last Date of Application – 30 July 2019

SED Karnataka Teacher Vacancy Details

Primary Guest School Teacher – 22,150 Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

B.Ed/D.El.Ed

Age Limit:

21 to 40 Years

