SED Karnataka Teacher Recruitment: Vacancies for 22150 Primary Guest Teacher Posts; here's how to apply

The School Education Department, Government of Karnataka invited online application for the recruitment of Primary Guest Teacher Posts. The department is recruiting approx 20000+ candidates as a primary teacher across various cities of Karnataka. Selection will be done on the basis of written exam.
Eligible and Interested candidates who wish to apply for the desired vacancies should visit the official website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in, from 05 July to 30 July 2019.
UPSC Recruitment 2019: Over 400 posts vacant; Check last date to apply, eligibility, pay scale and other details
Important Dates:
Starting Date of Application - 05 July 2019
Last Date of Application – 30 July 2019
SED Karnataka Teacher Vacancy Details
Primary Guest School Teacher – 22,150 Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
B.Ed/D.El.Ed
Age Limit:
21 to 40 Years
ALSO WATCH: Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 expected soon, Here's how to check at kseeb.kar.nic.in