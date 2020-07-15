CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: List of websites, apps to check score

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: List of websites, apps where students can check CBSE 10th scores

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce CBSE 10th result 2020 today, on July 15, 2020. HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that CBSE Board will release Class 10 results on July 15. The board has already announced the class 12th result on July 13. CBSE class 10 result will be declared online, on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students need roll number, school number, and center number to check it.

Once announced, the Class 10 Results can be checked on the official CBSE Results website cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, around 18 lakh students have taken the class 10th examination. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in. The central board will not be releasing the merit list for CBSE class 10 like 12 result 2020.

7 Methods to Check CBSE CLass 10 Result 2020:

From the official website of CBSE

From Google

Through Call or IVRS

Using digilocker

From Microsoft app

From Umang app

Through SMS.

List official websites where students can check result

There are different ways by which a student can check their CBSE Class 10 result 2020. Some of these are listed below.

http://cbseresults.nic.in/ is the CBSE exam result portal. The website archives result from 2004. All students, who appeared for the exam need to login to the result website using their roll number.

http://cbse.nic.in: Students can access their results through this website by login using their roll numbers

http://results.gov.in/ : This is the single source for the results of all exams held in India. This website hosts all academic and entrance exam results like NTA, CBSE and education board for states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and others.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result on websites:

Step 1: Click on the direct link on this page to check CBSE 10th result.

Step 2: Next, the students have to log in using details as provided on their CBSE 10th admit card like roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number, admit card ID.

Step 3: After this click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4: Once you submit the login details, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details provided in your result, and lastly you may download or take a print out of it for future reference.

Check CBSE 10th Result 2020 on Google

Step 1- Open the Google search engine and type CBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 2- As you press the enter button a new login screen will appear on the screen

Step 4- Enter your centre number, school number, admit card id, roll number and the date of birth

Step 5- Click on ‘check exam results’ button and your result will appear on the screen

Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on Digilocker

The other way to check CBSE 10th result 2020 online is by using digilocker. Digilocker is just like an account of an individual from where you can access the result too. To do so, follow the steps as given below.

Step 1: Firstly visit the link digilocker.gov.in or click on the direct link on this page.

Step 2: Next, you will able to see the list of instructions. Go through them carefully and click on the login to get certificates.

Step 3: After this, a login window appears on the screen. Log in using your username sent to you by CBSE on your registered mobile number.

CBSE Result on Digilocker

Step 4: In case you are first time user then your password will be your mother’s first name same as mentioned on your admit card followed by the last four digits of your roll number. For example, if your mother’s name is Prabha Joshi and your roll number is 1234567 then your password would be prabha4567.

Step 5: You can also log in by verifying your Aadhar number.

Step 7: After successful login you able to check your result easily.

How to Check CBSE 10 Class Result 2020 on Microsoft

Step 1: Firstly, on your mobile app visit the Google play store and search Microsoft Application.

Step 2: After setting up the installation on your device open the application.

Step 3: Here you will be asked to register yourself by entering your mobile number or email id.

Step 4: After successful registration click on the right-hand side where you able to see CBSE Result 2020.

Step 5: Click on it after which a login window will open on your screen.

Step 7: Here select your class first then enter your school code, centre code, roll number, admit card id and the date of birth.

Step 8: After submitting all the details successfully check your result without any delay.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on Umang Application

1st Step- Firstly install the Umang Application from the Google play store.

2nd Step- After this, click on the 10th/ 12th tab appear on the screen.

3rd Step- Now click on the ‘Results’ section. A login window will open.

4th Step- Select your class, year and enter your roll number and date of birth. Click on the submit button and check your result carefully.

How to Get CBSE Board Result 2020 through IVRS / SMS?

If not able to check the result through these you can also go for the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or SMS method. As per last year’s information, you shall have to send the roll number at the desired number.

Type < Centre Number> and send it to 7738299899.

