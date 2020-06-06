Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Results 2020 DECLARED! Direct link to download Assam 10th Result 2020

Image Source : PTI Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Results 2020 DECLARED! Here's how to check Assam 10th Result 2020

SEBA Results 2020: Assam HSLC Result 2020 has been declared by the Board of School Education, Assam (SEBA) today. Students who had appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate Result Exam 2020 should note that the Assam HSLC Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Assam have been advised against displaying the Assam 10th Result 2020 on notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

A total of 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Exam this year, the data shared by the Assam Board has revealed. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the SEBA Results 2020 have been shared below. Assam HSLC Result 2020 can also be checked via a direct link, or through text message or on the app.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2020

1. Visit the official website resultsassam.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Assam HSLC Results 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your SEBA Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the Assam HSLC Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

How to receive Assam HSLC Result 2020 through text

Other than by visiting the official websites, students can receive a text message of SEBA Results 2020 on their phones. For this, candidates should type and send the message on 57766.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2020 on app

Students can download the official app for the 'SEBA Result 2020', from Google Play Store. Once the app is installed, students should follow the below mentioned steps to check Assam 10th Result 2020.

1. Open the app on your phone

2. Enter your roll number and other details required

3. Tap on 'Get Result' option

4. Your Assam HSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on your phone

Websites to check Assam HSLC Result 2020

The SEBA Result 2020 is not only available on the official website, but on many other portals as well. Here's a list of websites on which students can check their Assam HSLC Result 2020.

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

examresults.net

assamresult.in

result.shiksha

indiaresults.com

iresults.net

knowyourresult.com

yesresult.com

assam.shiksha

assamjobalerts.com

Direct link to check Assam HSLC Result 2020

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Assam 10th Result 2020

Direct Link To Download SEBA Results 2020

Assam HSLC Result 2020: Marksheets

The Assam 10th results 2020 has now been declared and the students can visit the official website resultsassam.nic.in to download their marksheets. A copy of all the marksheets will also be sent to the schools, once the lockdown in Assam is relaxed. Candidates can also visit their respective schools to collect their SEBA HSLC marksheets 2020.

