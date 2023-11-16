SSC to recruit for Young Professionals (IT) posts: Check eligibility and other details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purpose only

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued recruitment for Young Professional (IT) posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts can apply online through the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

It is to be noted here that 5 posts are to be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the posts is within 14 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the newspaper.

Candidates can send the filled application form along with other details to the Under Secretary (Estt.-I), Staff Selection Commission, Room No. 712, Block No. 12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003.

Qualification:

Candidates who want to apply for these posts must have a BE/B.Tech/BCA degree with minimum 60% marks from any recognized college/university in the country.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candidates applying for these posts should be 32 years.

Other details:

The initial period of appointment of Young Professional (IT) will be for a period of one year on a case-to-case basis. Young Professionals (IT) will not be entitled to any allowances like conveyance allowance, dearness allowance, residential, telephone, transport facility, residential accommodation, CGHS, medical reimbursement etc. To obtain more information related to this, candidates can visit the official website of SSC.

