Madhya Pradesh High School TET Result 2023 Out at esb.mp.gov.in

MP HSTET Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of High School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP HSTET 2023). Aspirants who took the exam can check and download their MP HSTET 2023 result through the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can access the High School TET Result 2023 by using their Application number or Roll number and date of birth. The board has conducted the Madhya Pradesh HSTET 2023 exam from March 1 to March 11. MPPEB has issued the TET admit card to a total of 1,74,274 candidates, of which 1,55,709 candidates were present in the examination. The MP HSTET 2023 answer key was released on March 13, 2023.

How to Check MP HSTET 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to check the Madhya Pradesh HSTET Result 2023 online through the official website.

Visit the MPPEB official website at esb.mp.gov.

Click on the link that reads, “Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”, on the homepage.

On the next window, log in with your Application number or Roll number and date of birth.

Submit details and the MP HSTET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take the print for future reference.

