CSEET July 2023 Registration begins; Apply at smash.icsi.edu

CSEET July 2023 Application Form: The Insitute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the registrations for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) for July session exam. Interested candidates can register for the CSEET July 2023 exam through the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu. The ICSI has proposed to conduct the CSEET July 2023 exam on July 8, 2023.

The minimum eligibility required to appear in CSEET July 2023 examination is the candidate should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent. However, the candidates who have completed graduation or postgraduation with minimum 50 percent marks or have passed the final examination of ICAI/ICMAI or have passed the foundation exam of ICSI are eligible to take direct admission in CS Executive programme.

CSEET July 2023 Application Form: List of Documents Required

Before filling the CSEET July 2023 application form, candidates must ensure that they have the softcopy of the documents mentioned below.

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Class 12 board exam admit card (if appearing)

Class 12 Pass Certificate or Marksheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

A valid photo identity proof

CSEET July 2023 Application Form: How to Apply

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to fill out the CSEET July 2023 application form

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Now, click on the “Online Services“ and then click on drop down option “Register for CSEET”.

Step 3: Tick the required boxes and click on the “proceed to CSEET registration” button.

Step 4: Complete the application form as instructed and Pay the CSEET application fees.

Step 5: Upload mandatory documents and preview the exam form.

Step 6: Submit the application and download the CSEET July 2023 application form for further need.