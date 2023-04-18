ICSI CS June 2023 Registration window reopen; Documents required, steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICSI CS June 2023 application window reopened

ICSI CS June 2023 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the enrolment window for June 2023 exam session. The registration link will remain active from April 17 to April 19, 2023 (4 PM). Interested candidates can register for the CS June 2023 session through the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

The CS June 2023 application form correction window will reopen on April 19 (4:30 PM) and will close on May 1, 2023 (4 PM). Applicants will not be able to make changes in their centre, medium and modulre during April 17 to April 19.

According to the official notification, candidates may apply for examination enrolment with applicable late fee and with checking the status of compliance with the requirements of Pre Examination Test and One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) during this period. Also, students will be able to apply for the addition of module by paying the late fee. Moreover, students may apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee

CS June 2023 Enrollment Status

Candidates who have already registered for the CS June 2023 examination can check their enrolment status through the official website using their registration number, date of birth and provided captcha.

ICSI CS June 2023 Registration: Documents Required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Qualification Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Valid identity proof

ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Form: Steps to Apply

Aspirants can follow the steps provided below to fill the ICSI CS June 2023 Application Form.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Online Services’ tab and click on the CS registration link.

Step 3: Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed for online registration.

Step 4: Fill up the CS June 2023 application form and submit the application fee.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.