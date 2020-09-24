TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released soon. Get direct link to download

Image Source : FILE TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released soon

TS ICET admit card 2020: Admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), on Thursday, on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who had applied for the examinations can visit the website to download their hall ticket. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access.

As per the TSCHE's early notification, TS ICET 2020 examinations are scheduled to held from September 30, and October 1. The council conducts the examination every year to select candidates eligible for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A.courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) offered by various universities in Telangana.

TS ICET admit card 2020: How to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “TS ICET admit card 2020”

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card

Candidates should know that the ICET hall ticket is an important document and they must take the admit card to their respective examination centers. They will not be allowed to attempt the examination without the admit card.

