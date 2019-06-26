Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE SSC CGL Answer Key 2018

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 1 Answer Key released: SSC announced result date at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier-I recruitment examination Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today on the official website -- ssc.nic.in . Candidates appeared for the SSC CGL Examination can check their results online.

The exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13.

The result will be announced on August 20. As many as 8.37 lakh had appeared for the exam out of the total 25.97 lakh registered candidates.

SSC CGL Tier-I answer key 2018 released: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'download answer key’.

Step 3: A pdf file containing answer keys will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a print out for further reference.