Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Scheduling of written exam is under process, says Piyush Goyal

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Many applicants are anticipating the release of RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 as soon as possible. But now the applicants can expect the examinations to take place as Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made a big announcement in this regard. Recently, Goyal said that the scrutiny of around 1.15 crore applicants has been completed and the scheduling of the written exam is under process.

As per the latest information, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon and will be made available on the official website. The exam conducting agency will be finalised by the last week of April 2020, an official said.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has floated the tender for selection of exam conducting agency (ECA) on March 2 on the advise of the Central Vigilance Commission for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam and the board is expected to finalise the agency by the last week of April or May 2020.

"Two recruitment notifications for Level-1 were issued. The first in February 2018 and the second in March 2019. Around 1.89 crore applications were received for the first notification. After scrutiny of applications, the conduct of written examination for eligible candidates, generation of Zonal Railway-wise merit lists, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination, around 56,000 candidates have already been selected for appointment as on 13.02.2020, the minister said in Parliament," Piyush Goyal said.

"For the second notification, around 1.15 crore applications have been received whose scrutiny is complete. Scheduling of written examination (CBT) under this notification is under process," he added.

For the last one year, over 1 crore registered candidates have been waiting for the RRB NTPC examination to be conducted but there has been no update. According to the official data 1,26,30,88 candidates had registered for the exam. The recruitment exam (CBT 1 stage) was scheduled to be held between July and September 2019.

RRB NTPC is a three-stage exam plus medical exam and document verification. There are a total of 35,208 posts under the RRB NTPC category.

The posts include Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Goods Guard, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper.