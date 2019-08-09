HSSC Recruitment 2019 invites applications for more than 3000 job vacancies. Check details here

Job vacancies with HSSC Recruitment 2019

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has notified more than 3000 job vacancies for candidates who want to make their career in teaching. Under the HSSC Recruitment 2019, 3864 PGT job vacancies have been notified for various schools in Haryana. Candidates who have the suitable degree/certificate for making their career in teaching should apply for the posts on HSSC official website hssc.gov.in.

What is the last date to apply for HSSC Recruitment?

Candidates who are interested to apply for jobs with HSSC Recruitment should apply before 5th September, 2019. Those who wish to apply should do so by clicking on the link of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

What is the last date to submit fee for HSSC Recruitment?

The last date to submit fee for HSSC Recruitment 2019 is 9th September, 2019.

Subjects under HSSC Recruitment 2019

Candidates can apply for various disciplines for teacher posts under HSSC Recruitment 2019. The subjects include Biology, Chemistry, Commerce and Arts. subjects.

Vacancies with HSSC Recruitment 2019

Biology - 127 posts

Chemistry - 131 posts

Commerce - 304 posts

Civil Science - 1373 posts

English - 530 posts

Fine Art - 35 posts

Hindi - 194 posts

History - 329 posts

Maths - 522 posts

Music - 35 posts

Physical Education - 241 posts

Urdu - 6 posts

Computer Science - 37 posts