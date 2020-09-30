Bihar BEd CET 2020 result likely today. Here's how to check result

Image Source : GOOGLE Bihar BEd CET 2020 result likely today

Bihar BEd CET 2020 result: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University is expected to release the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test 2020 result on Wednesday (today) on the official website -- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result as soon the results get declared, by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated only after the Bihar BEd CET 2020 result is declared.

The Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination was conducted on September 22. Over 1 lakh students appeared for the examination. The Bihar BEd CET 2020 provisional answer key was released on September 24. The students were allowed to submit objections against the answer keys till September 27.

Meanwhile, the online counselling for admission process would begin from October 3.

Bihar BEd CET 2020 result: Step to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link -- Bihar BEd CET 2020 result notification available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout

