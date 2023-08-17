Yamuna continues to overflow in Delhi amid flood fear in low-lying areas

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Yamuna remained swelled in Delhi

Yamuna on Thursday continued to overflow in Delhi creating flood fear among people living in low-lying areas along the river. The water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metre in Delhi earlier on Tuesday following torrential rain in the river's upper catchment areas over the past two days. The Yamuna system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Yamuna recedes after crossing danger mark

Meanwhile, the water level in Delhi followed a downward trend later in the day on Wednesday after the river crossed the danger mark for a brief period. According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) website, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.14 metres at 8 am on Wednesday.

It had crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm.

"The river may not swell to the evacuation level of 206.00 metres in Delhi unless the hilly region receives more rain," a CWC official said.

Delhi recorded light rain on Wednesday and dry conditions are predicted over the next few days.

The development triggered flood fear but officials said the probability of a flood-like situation again in Delhi is very low. The drone visuals showed the current situation around Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) is worrisome. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the warning mark of 204.50 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm, said to a Central Water Commission official.

Most of the rivers are overflowing due to the rain. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh. The Alaknanda and the Mandakini are flowing above the danger level in Rudraprayag, Srinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room in Uttarakhand's Dehradun said.

Delhi flood

In mid-July, Delhi faced unprecedented flooding due to heavy rainfall in the national capital and the Yamuna river's upper catchment areas. The Yamuna swelled to a record 208.66 metres on July 13, breaching its previous record and penetrating deeper into the city than in more than four decades. Over 27,000 people were evacuated during the floods with the losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings running up to crores of rupees. The river flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for eight days on the trot, starting July 10.

Experts attributed the flooding in Delhi to encroachment on the river's floodplain, extreme rainfall within a short span of time and silt accumulation that has raised the riverbed.

(With PTI inputs)

