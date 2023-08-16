Delhi shocker! Woman kills live-in partner's 11-year-old son, stuffs body in bed box

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The woman was in a live-in relation with the boy's father

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi as a 24-year-old woman allegedly killed her live-in partner's 11-year-old son and stuffed his body in a bed box, police said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the accused identified as Pooja Kumari, a resident of Ranhola. She allegedly strangulated the minor to death when he was sleeping and hid his body inside the box of their bed.



The woman was in a live-in relation with the boy's father Jitender. Police said that she killed Divyansh (11), holding the minor responsible for his father not divorcing his wife, police said.

On August 10, Delhi Police received information from BLK Hospital that a boy had been brought dead with marks of strangulation around his neck.

During the investigation, CTV footage was analysed and it showed that the last person who visited the house of the deceased was a woman, named Pooja Kumari, a senior police officer said. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the police have checked the footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras, leading to her arrest.

The footage showed the woman in areas on the Najafgarh Nangloi Road -- Ranhola, Nihal Vihar and Rishal Garden. Her location was zeroed in at Bakkarwala, the officials said.



Reportedly, Pooja Kumari and Jitender got married at an Arya Samaj temple on October 17, 2019. However, a court marriage couldn't take place as Jitender had not divorced his wife, as stated by the police.

According to the police, Jitender had assured Pooja that they would undergo a court marriage once he obtained a divorce from his wife. Despite this, Jitender and Pooja began living together by renting a house.

The police further said they often quarrelled over Jitender's divorce. Eventually, he moved out of the rented house and returned to reside with his wife. He had moved out in December last year, and Pooja was furious about it. She assumed that Jitender left her because of his son.

On August 10, she met her friend and asked him to take her to Jitender's house. The door of the house was open and she killed Divyansh, who was sleeping, they said and added that she took out clothes from the bed box and put the body inside it.

