'L-G saab, law & order is your responsibility, do something': Kejriwal after 16-year-old girl's brutal murder

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the Delhi Police after a 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a 20-year-old man in Shahbad dairy police station limits on Sunday. Kejriwal has asked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to do something as maintaining law and order in Delhi is his responsibility.

"A minor girl is brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance," Kejriwal tweeted.

"A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy police station limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

