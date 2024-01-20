Ram Temple consecration: Delhi LG approves half day in govt offices, educational institutions on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi LG VK Saxena

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday approved the closure of government offices and educational institutions for half day i.e. till 2:30 pm on January 22 amid the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Delhi LG V.K. Saxena approves half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices/ULBs/autonomous bodies/undertakings and boards etc on 22nd January 2024 (Monday), on account of Ram Temple pranpratishtha in Ayodhya," an official statement read.

Meanwhile, A Delhi government officer said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.

States announce public holiday on January 22

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Delhi government on Friday (January 19) announced it will organise a three-day Ramlila from Saturday (January 20).

The special Ramlila that will go on till January 22 at the Pearey Lal Auditorium near ITO is free for everyone, a Delhi government statement said. The 'Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra' will present the live three-hour Ramlila performance from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, it said. The conclusion of the event will coincide with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. He has already begun an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

