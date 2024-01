Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

A public holiday has been declared in several States and Union Territories on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' day on January 22. So far states including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have declared a public holiday. Union Territories including Puducherry and Chandigarh have also declared an off. States including Kerala, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura have announced a half-day for government offices on January 22.

