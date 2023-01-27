Delhi shocker! Car rams scooter in Kanhaiya Nagar, drags rider for 350 m on its roof; WATCH CCTV footage

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER ANI video screengrab

In another horrific incident, a speeding car rammed into a scooty and dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 m, resulting in his death, news agency ANI reported on Friday. According to police, the incident happened between Prerna Chowk and Kanhaiya Nagar late at night on January 26, Thursday. It said that there were two people on the scooty and added one person on the pillion fell to the ground and the rider's head got stuck between the car's windshield and the bonnet.

Speaking to the news agency, Usha Rangnani, DCP North West said that the rider landed on the roof due to the impact of the collision. "During patrolling between Prerna Chowk and Kanhaiya Nagar late at night, PCR van noticed that a car hit a scooty due to which the person on the pillion fell to the ground and the rider's head got stuck between the car's windshield and the bonnet, "said Rangnani.

More details awaited.