Bengaluru shocker: Man drags elderly for almost a km behind scooter; accused arrested I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Screengrab from the viral video

In a horrific incident, a man dragged an elderly behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Citing the police, the agency said that the victim is currently under medical treatment at a city hospital.

Meanwhile, DCP West Bengaluru said that the accused driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar.

Notably, the incident comes nearly two weeks after the hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi. During the incident, the victim, Anjali Singh, got stuck under the wheels of a car and was dragged for nearly 13 km, resulting in the death of the 20-year-old.

Latest India News