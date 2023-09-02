New Delhi: 207 train services will be cancelled, 36 to be short-terminated on THESE dates | CHECK

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 207 train services will be cancelled, 36 to be short-terminated on THESE dates | CHECK

In the view of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, a total of 207 Train Services will be cancelled and 36 Train Services will be Short terminated or Short originated on September 9, 10 and 11, Northern Railways said on Saturday.

Ahead of the G20 summit, Delhi Police conducted full dress rehearsals in different parts of the national capital on Saturday. The Police advised the public to check real-time traffic updates at the 'G-20 Virtual Help Desk' for route suggestions for commuting from/to the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals.

The timings for the rehearsal were 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and the third will be held between 7 pm to 11 pm. The visuals of the first two rehearsals show that the traffic was affected briefly when the carcades were moving.

“Advisories have been issued as traffic will be restricted for some time during the full carcade rehearsals today and tomorrow. Our effort is to not let traffic movement get affected much," said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav. Similar to the advisory for the first two rehearsals in the day, commuters have been advised to use metro services during the third rehearsal as the traffic is likely to be affected.