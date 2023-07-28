Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Muharram processions | CHECK routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muharram will be observed on Friday and Saturday.

Muharram 2023: Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Muharram procession that will be taken out across the city. According to the advisory, Muharram will be observed in the city on Friday and Saturday (July 28 and 29).

Muharram Procession routes in Delhi

The Delhi Police in its advisory said that the main Tazia procession will be taken out on Friday around 9 pm from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar and Hauz Qazi. Then the procession will be taken back in the reverse route.

Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki and pass through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar till Jama Masjid and will be taken back on the same route and vice versa and will be taken back in the reverse route.

The Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will directly reach Karbala, while other Tazia processions will also be taken out in east, northeast and Shahdara (Trans Yamuna area), northwest (Inderlok and Jahangirpuri), southeast (Nizamuddin), south and west districts and will terminate at local Karbala's of the respective districts.

On Saturday, 29 July, the procession will reform at 11 am and will take the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh through Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place, Parliament Street roundabout, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Sunheri Bagh Mar, Tuglak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh and reach Karbala.

City bus diversion plan

Delhi Traffic Police has devised a diversion plan for Delhi Transport Corporation and other city buses to manage traffic during the processions. As per the plan, the curtailment and rerouting of buses on various roads like Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, W-Point, A-Point, Shanti Path, Panchsheel, Sardar Patel Marg, Aurbindo Chowk, Aurobindo Marg, South End, Prithviraj Road and others.

The buses coming on Desh Bandhu Gupta road bound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be curtailed on Aram Bagh return via Chitragupta Road Paharganj. The buses bound for New Delhi Railway Station will also be curtailed at Aram Bagh, while buses bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road Mandir Marg-Park Street and terminate at Udan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg.

Routes to avoid

Traffic is also likely to be affected on Mathura Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Mehrauli - Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (opposite Anand Vihar Terminal), Road Number 66 (towards Wazirabad), Pankha Road, Palam Dabri Road Zakhira Flyover to Inderlok Metro Station and Najafgarh Road from - Zakhira to Kishanganj, etc., due to other local processions.

Those going to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg depending on the movement of the procession.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management, movement of traffic will be regulated from 12 pm to 9:30 pm on Jama Masjid Road/Chawri, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Nai Sadak, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Janpath, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road etc.

The traffic is likely to slow down along the routes of the processions and adjoining roads. The commuters are advised to avoid these routes. For uninterrupted journeys, commuters are advised to use metro services, especially on affected routes.

About Muharram

Muharram is a sacred month for Muslims all over the world and India is no different. Every year, Muslims in India observe Muharram with religious fervour. The sacred month of Muharram marks the first month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims to remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family at Karbala.

The month of Muharram is a time for spiritual reflection and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family members at Karbala. Every year, the dates of Muharram vary in the Gregorian calendar as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Usually, countries like Saudia Arabia, Oman and UAE sight the crescent moon a day before India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

