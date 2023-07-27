Muharram procession passes through Kashmir's Lal Chowk after 3 decades | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muharram procession passes through Kashmir's Lal Chowk after 3 decades

The Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar carried out Muharram procession on Thursday following the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision.

A video showed people raising flags and sloganeering while taking out the procession in the state. Earlier on Wednesday (July 26), the administration accepted the long pending demand of Muslims to hold the Muharram procession on the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate through Lal Chowk after three decades.

J&K administration allows procession after assurances of no violence

The administration after several round of talks with Shia Muslim community representatives of all groups and the local committee of Gurubazar got assurances from all stakeholders that the sacred religious event would be conducted and culminated peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, "We held a detailed meeting as soon as the govt decided this. Force is deployed from last night."

Security arrangements tightened in Lal Chowk

All security arrangements would be put in place and general public especially members of the Shia community are informed that no one shall be allowed to take out any other procession individually or collectively on the route except the one to be taken out from Gurubazar which has the permission from the Administration. Anyone violating the orders shall be very strictly dealt with as per law.

Just a day earlier, the ADGP said, “While taking the religious sentiments of Shia brethren into consideration, the administration decided to allow the procession tomorrow."

