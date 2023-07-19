When is Muharram 2023 in India? Know date, history, significance and more details about Islamic New Year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, history, significance and more details about Muharram 2023.

Muharram is a sacred month for Muslims all over the world and India is no different. Every year, Muslims in India observe Muharram with religious fervour. The sacred month of Muharram marks the first month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims to remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family at Karbala.

The month of Muharram is a time for spiritual reflection and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family members at Karbala. Every year, the dates of Muharram vary in the Gregorian calendar as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Usually, countries like Saudia Arabia, Oman and UAE sight the crescent moon a day before India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

When is Muharram in India?

The year 2023 marks the beginning of the Islamic year 1445 and Saudi Arabia will mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year on July 19. However, according to Nasser Ebrahim, the convenor of Nakhoda Mosque, Kolkata, it will begin in India on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

History of Muharram

The history of Muharram dates back to the 7th century when Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the Battle of Karbala. The event is known as Ashura, which marks a day of mourning for Muslims all over the world. Muslims commemorate this day every year by fasting, praying, reciting hymns and participating in processions.

Significance of Muharram

The significance of Muharram lies in its association with Islamic history. It is believed that Muharram is a reminder of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his family members for the cause of justice and truth. People also believe that Muharram has a special place in Islamic history because it was during this month that Prophet Muhammad declared his last pilgrimage to Mecca.

The month of Muharram marks a special period for Muslims in India as it brings together people of all faiths and backgrounds. Various rituals are performed throughout this time including ziyarat (visiting shrines), mourning processions, majalis (gatherings) and distribution of food among the needy. These activities help to bring about a sense of unity and brotherhood among Muslims across India and also promote mutual understanding among other communities.

During Muharram, people wear black clothes to express their sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family members at Karbala. Many people also flagellate themselves with chains to show their dedication and loyalty to Imam Hussain’s cause. This practice, while controversial, has been observed for centuries throughout India.

