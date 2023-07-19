Muharram 2023: Why do Muslims fast on Ashura Day? Check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why Muslims fast on Ashura Day.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of reflection and remembrance for Muslims. Each year, on the 10th day of Muharram (Ashura), Muslims all over the world commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of Prophet Muhammad. This year, the Islamic year will begin in India on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and Muharram is set to fall on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The story behind Ashura Day is one that has been passed down for centuries. It centers around the event known as the Battle of Karbala in which Imam Husayn and his family were killed while trying to reclaim the caliphate from Yazid’s rule. During this battle, Husayn was martyred and his death marked the end of a period of great suffering for the first Muslims. Since then, Ashura has been commemorated around the world by Muslims as a day of mourning and fasting.

The act of fasting on Ashura is an important part of honouring Husayn’s martyrdom. It serves as a reminder to all Muslims that no one should ever have to suffer as much as Imam Husayn did. Fasting on Ashura is also seen as a way for Muslims to repent for their sins and to show dedication to God.

Although fasting on Ashura is not required in Islam, many Muslims choose to observe it in order to honour Imam Husayn’s martyrdom and remember their own responsibility to follow in his footsteps. Additionally, fasting on Ashura has become an important way for many Muslims to express solidarity with those who suffered in Karbala and throughout history.

In addition to fasting on Ashura day, there are several other ways in which Muslims can remember this important event. On Muharram 10th, they can also perform mourning rituals such as reciting poetry and stories about Husayn’s death or holding special prayer services. During these services, some people may also choose to beat their chests in remembrance of Imam Husayn’s martyrdom.

No matter how they choose to observe it, Ashura is an important day for Muslims all over the world. It serves as a reminder that no one should ever have to suffer as much as Husayn did in Karbala and that all people should strive to follow in his footsteps by standing up against injustice and oppression whenever it arises in our world today.

