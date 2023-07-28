Delhi Police conducts late-night patrolling in Jama Masjid area ahead of Muharram to ensure law and order

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Police conducts late-night patrolling

Ahead of the Muharram procession in the national capital, the Delhi Police conducted a late-night patrolling in the Jama Masjid area on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police, Deependra Pathak said that the patrolling is part of an institutionalised mechanism that is conducted from time to time. "However, keeping in mind the Muharram procession on July 29, to bring agility in the police force and inculcate the fear of law in the minds of mischief mongers, this is an exercise of the police force which we are doing," he added.

Delhi Police on toe to make procession smooth

He further added that the Delhi Police addresses adequately any procession or festival which demands tight security. According to CP Pathak, the force will be deployed everywhere and all arrangements have been made so that the procession is carried out smoothly and law and order is maintained.

On being asked about the usage of drones and CCTV cameras for ensuring security, he said, "The society revolves around technology. Of course, the Delhi Police use the technology as a force multiplier. It ensures speed and certainty". Significantly, Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance among Muslims.

Delhi Police Commissioner Deependra Pathak speaking to the media

Know about Muharram

Muharram is a sacred month for Muslims all over the world and India is no different. Every year, Muslims in India observe Muharram with religious fervour. The sacred month of Muharram marks the first month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims to remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family at Karbala.

The month of Muharram is a time for spiritual reflection and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family members at Karbala. Every year, the dates of Muharram vary in the Gregorian calendar as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Usually, countries like Saudia Arabia, Oman and UAE sight the crescent moon a day before India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

(With inputs from ANI)