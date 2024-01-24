Money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Sarvesh Mishra in linked to AAP's alleged excise 'scam'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Sarvesh Mishra, alleged close aide of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

In a significant development related to the alleged excise scam involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, a Delhi court granted bail to Sarvesh Mishra in the associated money laundering case. Special Judge M K Nagpal provided relief to Mishra, reported to be a close aide of Singh, on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and outlined specific conditions.

Bail conditions

Judge Nagpal imposed various conditions on Mishra, including refraining from leaving the country without court permission. The accused is prohibited from threatening or influencing witnesses and must actively cooperate in the ongoing investigation. Additional directives emphasized non-tampering with evidence and refraining from engaging in criminal activities or similar offenses.

Background

Sarvesh Mishra, not previously arrested in the case, moved the bail plea after responding to summons issued by the judge. The court summoned Mishra after taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed against him and Sanjay Singh on December 19. The accused, through his application, argued that since he was not arrested during the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation, sending him to jail after the charge sheet has been filed serves no purpose.

ED's allegations

Sanjay Singh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, was implicated in a conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups during Delhi's excise policy for 2021–22. The ED informed the court that Singh was part of the larger scheme, leading to the annulment of the Delhi excise policy in August 2022. The lieutenant governor subsequently called for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving government officials, bureaucrats, and liquor traders.