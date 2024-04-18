Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 26 in Delhi excise policy scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi excise policy scam case: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 26.

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital today (April 18) extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia till April 26 (Friday) in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody after he was produced before the court on the expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted illegal gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia innocent, will run government from jail, asserts Sanjay Singh