Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

The interim bail has been sought in both ED and CBI cases to campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: April 12, 2024 13:11 IST
Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish
Image Source : PTI Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia filed a petition for interim bail in the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. Special Judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, is likely to take up the application for hearing later in the day.

The CBI as well as the ED had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted 'illegal' gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

The former deputy chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. Earlier on February 12, a Delhi court granted three-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend his niece's wedding function at Lucknow from February 13 to 15. Sisodia has been lodged in the jail in the Delhi excise policy case since last year.

 

