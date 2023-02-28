'Will stay away from post till...': Manish Sisodia in 3-page resignation letter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia arrested: Manish Sisodia, arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case by the CBI, resigned from the post of cabinet minister on Tuesday after the Supreme Court asked him to approach the Delhi High Court. Sisodia filed a plea in the top court against his arrest but he was asked to refer to the High Court.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said.

After SC's order, Manish Sisodia in a three-page letter said that he wishes to quit as cabinet minister in the AAP government until charges against him are proven false.

In his letter, Sisodia said, "these allegations are nothing more than a conspiracy of cowards and weak people... Their target is not me, their target is Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote.

"No one can force me to be corrupt... India's freedom fighters are my source of strength," Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia expressed faith that "fight for truth will give us political strength" adding the "blessings of lakhs of Delhi government school children, their parents and teachers are with me".

"I was threatened and even offered bribe, but I did not relent. As a result, they arrested me for not bowing before them”, Sisodia wrote in his letter.

“I am not scared of their jails and am not the first person to be arrested for following the path of truth," he said.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, trusted lieutenants of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday. Both the ministers have been arrested on corruption charges.

Sisodia was holding the charge of 18 out of 33 departments of the Delhi government, including health, finance, education and home.

According to sources, Sisodia's portfolios would be allotted to Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand.

