Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, arrested over corruption charges, resign from Delhi Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain with Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday evening resigned from Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet. CM Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations. While deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia handled the education ministry, Satyendar Jain looked after Health, PWD and jail ministries.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case. The bench observed that just because the incident happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested in May 30, 2022.

AAP leaders has been terming this as political witchhunt and termed Manish Sisodia's arrest 'dirty politics' while accusing the BJP and the Union government of hatching a conspiracy to trap him and demanded that former LG Anil Baijal also be probed since he had approved the excise policy.

Latest India News